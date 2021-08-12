WATCH: Tropic Topics – Tropical Depression Fred Potential Path and Impact on the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The First Alert Storm Team breaks down the potential path and impacts in the Panhandle from Tropical Storm Fred.

After passing through Hispaniola yesterday, Tropical Storm Fred has weakened to a tropical depression (as of Thursday morning). The mountainous terrain ripped it apart, leaving behind a messy tropical system lacking a low-level center. Due to the disorganization of the tropical system, it will likely take a while for the storm to re-strengthen to tropical storm status.

Model trends have indicated a weaker storm, which is what we want. However, with a weaker storm, models do not do the best job picking up where the low-level center will be. This is still a big question in the forecast path and potential strength over the next few days.