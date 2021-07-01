WATCH LIVE: Tropic Topics – Keeping an Eye on Elsa

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Tropical Storm Elsa continues making its way toward the Windward Islands in the Caribbean Sea, the First Alert Storm Team is monitoring what potential impacts it could eventually have on the Panhandle.
