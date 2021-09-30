TROPIC TOPICS: Tropical Storm Victor intensifies while Hurricane Sam weakens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Join the First Alert Storm Team as they go over Hurricane Sam, Tropical Storm Victor, and more in this week’s episode of Tropic Topics!

