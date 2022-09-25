PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Sunday as it continues to make a projected path toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses the potential impacts, paths, timing, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics.
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Ian
by: Ross Whitley, Grace Thornton, Kristen Kennedy
Posted:
Updated:
Latest Forecast
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now