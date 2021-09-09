TROPIC TOPICS: The leftovers of Larry and Mindy

Tropic Topics
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In this week’s Tropic Topics, the First Alert Storm Team discusses the remnants of Hurricane Larry and Tropical Depression Mindy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Weather

Latest Local News Video

Man in wig, women’s clothes shoots clerk

TROPIC TOPICS: The leftovers of Larry and Mindy

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in DeFuniak Springs

HOPE Project healing more than wounded warriors

Panama City Weather: 9/9/21 Morning Forecast

Mexico Beach selects new City Administrator

More Local News

Download the Storm Tracker 13 App

Rip Current Safety

What is a Rip Current?

Don't Miss