PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley talks the latest on Hurricane Idalia, intensity, landfall timing, impacts and more!
TROPIC TOPICS: Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen
by: Ross Whitley
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ross Whitley
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ross Whitley
Posted:
Updated:
PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley talks the latest on Hurricane Idalia, intensity, landfall timing, impacts and more!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now