TROPIC TOPICS: Could Tropical Storm Ida impact the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The First Alert Storm Team sits down to discuss the path and possible impacts Tropical Storm Ida could have on the Panhandle.

Tropical Storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean and is forecast to move into the Gulf and strengthen from there. Ida makes landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast sometime on Sunday or early Monday, we will likely see an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms from some of the outer bands, particularly in our Panhandle. PoPs in these areas will be around 70-90%. Lower, but still decent, rain chances (50-70% PoPs) continue. This continues into Monday and Tuesday as Ida moves inland, though rain chances decrease somewhat heading into the middle to late part of next week. As far as tropical impacts from Ida, it remains too early to determine the exact threats and their magnitudes and extent. What we can be certain of is that a high rip current risk will likely remain in place for our beaches through much of next week. Wind, flooding, storm surge, and tornado threats remain uncertain. Please continue to monitor the latest forecast updates over the next few days.