PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The First Alert Storm Team is closely monitoring a couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. Meteorologists Kristen Kennedy and Grace Thornton discuss current activity in the tropics, potential for tropical formation, climatological September paths, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics. Watch the video above for all the latest details!
TROPIC TOPICS: Activity increasing in the Tropics
by: Kristen Kennedy, Grace Thornton
Posted:
Updated:
Latest Forecast
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now