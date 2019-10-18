Tropical storm warnings issued for Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle will see impacts from potential tropical cyclone 16.

The tropical storm warning has been issued across Northwest Florida.

The tropical activity is expected to bring two to four inches of rain across the Panhandle. Isolated spots could see five to six inches of rain.

Wind speeds will increase into late Friday night, expect to see 15 – 25 mph winds with gusts up to 45 mph.

Other impacts include: a storm surge of two to five feet, high surf, increased threat for rip currents, and the potential for an isolated tornado.

The moisture will shift north of our region to late Saturday night.