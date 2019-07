MIAMI, Fla. (WMBB) - The National Hurricane Center issued the first advisory Wednesday morning on potential tropical cyclone 2, expected to become Tropical Storm Barry by Thursday.

The disturbance is currently in the northern Gulf of Mexico, and drifting toward the west-southwest at 8 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph, with higher gusts, and strengthening is expected to take place over the next 72 hours.