Tracking the Tropics: NHC watching area of interest in Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico, just days after a short-lived tropical depression formed then dissipated.

Tropical Depression Three formed Monday near the Bahamas. The system moved north off the shore of Florida’s Atlantic coast and dissipated the following day.

NHC forecasters are now tracking an area in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance has been given just a low 20 percent chance of cyclone development in the next 48 hours.

WFLA Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Ed Bloodsworth and Amanda Holly will be talking about that area of interest with WJTV Meteorologist Jacob Lanier Wednesday during our weekly Tracking the Tropics update. You can watch live at 1:30 p.m. EST, 12:30 p.m. CST.