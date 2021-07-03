Elsa’s Path: Will it impact The Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – We are monitoring Elsa, which weakened back into a tropical storm with max winds of 70 mph.

Elsa slightly weakened overnight as it’s fighting upper-level shear that is pushing the convection to the northeast of the core of the storm. A fast-forward speed will lead to it approaching the Great Antilles, which are the islands of Cuba, Hispaniola, and Jamaica this weekend.

Right now, the forecast calls for a turn to the north early next week in the general direction of the Florida Straits or the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Elsa could trend towards landfall in Florida or track in the eastern Gulf of Mexico with a landfall in the panhandle of Florida. As of now, we are not expecting much impact if any at all across the Panhandle. There is some support for the system to be slower and farther to the west. If that were to happen we could see potential impacts across the Panhandle depending on the track of the storm.

The strength of the storm thankfully is not expected to turn back into a hurricane so even if we were to be impacted by the storm it should be weak. A tropical system can change quickly and so can the forecast check back in frequently for updates.

