PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — A chilly start this morning across the Panhandle with lows in the mid to upper 50s, but things will cool down even more going into early this week.

Tonight with winds still coming out of the northwest and cold air advection will cause lows to be in the low 50s along the coastline and upper 40s for our inland areas. Dry air mass will stay in place keeping clouds out of the sky, but winds will be breezy tonight around 20 mph.

Tomorrow with that cold air advection still in place this will keep things cool for tomorrow as well. Expecting high temperatures to be in upper 60s areawide and once again no rain expected, with mostly sunny conditions for your Monday.

The rest of the week that cold air will stay in place Tuesday and Wednesday with lows for both mornings around 50 degrees. Things will start to warm up slightly going into Thursday and upper level riding will start to build across northwest Florida. Rain coverage also increases going into Friday with a front working its way to us. Things will become more seasonal heading into next weekend.