Thousands of power outages reported amid severe weather

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, thousands of power outages are being reported throughout multiple counties as severe weather approaches the Panhandle.

Currently, Gulf Power reports at least 500 people are without power in mostly the Bay and Washington county areas.

Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative reports that at least 3,000 customers are being impacted, with more than 2,000 being in Bay and Calhoun counties.

West Florida Electric Cooperative, which serves northern areas of the Panhandle, reports more than 2,300 outages, mostly in the Jackson and Calhoun counties.

If you are experiencing an outage, call your service provider to report it.