Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — As severe weather season quickly approaches the Panhandle will be put at risk for overnight events.

A cold front will enter the west end of the region around 10-11 pm Thursday night, bringing in a line of thunderstorms. These storms will be capable of gusty and potentially damaging wind gusts of 58 mph, lightning, and maybe a few brief tornadoes.

The line of showers and storms will not be the strongest instance of severe weather this region has seen in the past, but it is a great reminder to have a plan in place for when a more intense situation is at our doorstep.

In the case of an overnight severe weather event, the most imperative thing is that you have multiple ways to be alerted. You can do this by:

• Downloading our Storm Track 13 app. Add custom locations, so you can be alerted about storms over your town, or approaching storms from neighboring areas.

• Keeping your smartphone ringer on. The National Weather Service sends out wireless emergency alerts if you are under a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning.

• Buy a NOAA enabled weather radio you can leave on overnight in case a dangerous situation is approaching

• Make note of safe spaces in your home. The best place to be during a severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning is the lowest, most interior room of your home. Preferably without windows, like a closet or bathroom.

• If you live in a mobile home, you will not be safe in the event of a tornado. Have a safe shelter you can get to within 5 minutes. If you do not have a local storm shelter, make note of a nearby business, church, or public building that could house you without notice.