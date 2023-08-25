PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — The heat continues on this Friday as we will finally catch a break going into next week.

Today will be another hot one. Highs today reaching up into the mid to upper 90s along the coastline and around 100 degrees for our inland locations. A heat advisory last from noon today till 7 pm CDT. Rain chances will be off to a slim to start off the day, but increase as we approach tonight. Best chance of rain seems to be between 6 to 10 PM. Right now just looking like a few stray showers and storms.

Tonight is the first night of Friday Night Fever and conditions are looking good. Again could see a stray shower or storm. Temperatures are kickoff are expected to be around the mid 90s so take plenty of water. Lows tonight around the mid 70s.

This weekend I know we are all tired of it, but the heat continues on. Highs this weekend reaching close to 100 degrees area wide. Saturday and Sunday has the potential to have the highest recorded temperature this year. Rain chance do increasing as a frontal boundary will works it way closer to us. Rain coverage around 30 percent for each day.

Next week things get interesting we will have a frontal boundary that will push in around mid week at the same time an area of low pressure that has a 70 percent chance to form a tropical cyclone in the next 7 days and a 30 percent chance in 48 hours. Right now still a little uncertain of the broad area of low pressure and what will happen, but right now it looks to bring showers to the west coast of Florida. The heat will finally move out which is the good news for us By Tuesday.