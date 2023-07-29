PANAMA CITY. FL. (WMBB-TV) — Each day over the last week a felt a little warmer then the previous day, and today the heat has finally kicked it up a notch here in the Panhandle.

A strong and persistent ridge looks to build into the southeast that has been out towards the west for quite some time. This will caused warmer weather for the entirety of the Panhandle for you Saturday. Highs reaching into the low 90s along the coastline and mid 90s in our inland areas as heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect till tomorrow evening. Could see these extended into early next week. Heat index values for today between 105 and 110. Rain chances will be isolated as ongoing showers and storms that have been associated with an outflow boundary that could last into the nightly hours.

Tonight looks rather relaxing. A few showers are possible early, but partly cloudy conditions after that. Lows tonight will in the upper 70s for the coast and mid 70s for our inland locations.

Tomorrow is going to be similar to Saturday, but it will be a little warmer. Temperatures will start to soar into the upper 90s in our inland locations and approach the mid 90s for the coastline. There is a chance of some strong showers and storms tomorrow. A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued. Main concern at this time is wind, hail, and strong downpours.

For the next 7 days the heat will be the main story. That riding effect should flattening out a bit as we approach the end of the week next week, but temperatures will stay in the low 90s for the coastline and reach up into the upper 90s for inland areas. Heat index values anywhere between 105 to 115 degrees.