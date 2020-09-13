The 1 p.m. advisory for Tropical Storm Sally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of 1:00 p.m CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Sally was located near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 85.5 West.

Tropical Storm Sally is moving towards the west-northwest around 12 mph with a west-northwestward or northwestward motion expected through Monday night. The center of Sally will continue over the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, over north-central Gulf tonight through Monday, and near the north-central Gulf coastline Monday into Monday night.

Maximum winds are near 60 mph alongside higher gusts. Sally will continue to strengthen and is likely to become a hurricane on Monday before landfall.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS: SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

*Port Fourchon Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama Border * Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi * Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* East of Ocean Springs to the Alabama/Florida Border

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

*East of Ocean Springs to Indian Pass

* Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for… * Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River Florida