PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Sunny conditions come back into view this week, as overcast weather pushes east.

Early morning Wednesday, the chances for isolated coastal showers will still exist, but throughout the morning skies will clear up making way for sunshine. Similar conditions stick around through Thanksgiving Day. High temperatures rise into the mid-70s and potentially upper 70s for a few places.

Thursday evening, and trending more towards midnight/early Friday morning now, showers and rain will start to move into the west end of the Panhandle.

Throughout Friday, while still warm, rounds of rain will work their way through the region, with a 60-70% chance any given spot will see precipitation. There are still differences in how the day plays out, with the European model giving way to much wetter weather 1-3″, and the American model keeps rainfall totals under 0.5-1″ through Sunday.

No severe weather is expected, but the west end of the Panhandle has been included in the Weather Prediction Center’s marginal risk for excessive rainfall on Friday.

Rain chances will lift off of the region by lunchtime Sunday. Cooler Monday morning, with nice sunny conditions to end out November.