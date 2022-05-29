PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – The long weekend will end in pleasant conditions as we head into the month of June.

Early Monday morning, inland areas could note patchy fog in some spots, but visibility will not be an issue after about 9 am.

By the afternoon, the sea breeze will initiate pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. Temperatures in the afternoon will range through the mid and upper 80s.

Come Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon temperatures will start to supercharge into the mid to upper 80s on the coast, and lower 90s inland.

Shifting forward into the following weekend temperatures continue to climb with areas expected to see the mid-90s by Friday.

Over the weekend, we will be watching for signs of tropical development around the Yucatan Peninsula after Hurricane Agatha washes out over southern Mexico sometime Tuesday.

If a disturbance does develop, it’s expected to track somewhere between the southwestern Florida Peninsula and Cuba.

Tropical updates will continue as new information becomes available.