PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Temperatures soared once again today, with heat indices reported upwards of 112 degrees in select spots.

Saturday night temperatures fall into their seasonal range from 75-77 degrees. The majority of wind flow will remain out of the north, but it won’t cause temperatures to fall into a comfortable range.

Sunday afternoon high temperatures will range through the 90s again, with the heat index making temperatures feel about 10-12 degrees hotter.

Rain chances stay at 10-20% with the likelihood of it remaining dry throughout the day staying very high.

Temperatures along the coast will drop towards a seasonal level for Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon readings in the lower 90s.

Excessively hot readings will return Wednesday-Friday of next week, with most places trending towards the mid-90s and low 100s.

Friday and Saturday hold greater chances for showers and storms, but that likelihood may waiver as we move through the week and model outputs change.