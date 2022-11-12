PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Temperatures will plummet overnight as a cold front continues to push east.

Early morning lows for Sunday are expected to range through the lower 40s for much of the area, but inland spots could note readings in the upper to mid-30s.

Sunday afternoon temperatures are expected in the lower 60s, which is about 20 to 30 degrees colder than high temperatures 24 hours beforehand.

High pressure settles in for Sunday evening, with overnight temperatures coming in even colder. Inland areas could see readings reach toward freezing. Make sure to protect sensitive vegetation and bring potted plants inside.

The First Alert Storm team is tracking a much wetter day Tuesday, as low pressure enters from the ArkLaTex region. This may mean a brief warm-up for the region, with high temperatures poking at the lower 70s. Rains will be widespread, with the possibility of thunderstorms too.

However, the warmth is not set to last. Past Wednesday, temperatures will struggle to budge from the 50s and 60s in the afternoon as another upper-level trough moves over the United States.