PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — As the remnants of Hurricane Ian head offshore this weekend the FL Panhandle will be left with gorgeous weather.

Surface high pressure stays intact while a troughing pattern continues in the upper levels for the beginning of the period. This will keep temperatures slightly below average for the start of October but will feel semi-fall-like roo.

High temperature will range in the lower to mid-80s at the beginning of the week, and rise towards to upper 80s after mid-week. Low temperatures will range through the 50s inland, and 60s along the shoreline.

Little to no precipitation is expected through next Saturday.

Recent drought reports put the Panhandle in an “abnormally dry” category, so be careful of burning things in open areas or outside.