PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Thanks to a cold front attached to a closed off low to our north that has cleared out that cloud coverage across the Panhandle, with cooling temperatures taking hold tonight.

High Temperatures today reaching back into the 60s and will be the last day in 60s this week because cooler temperatures are on the way. Tonight thanks to cool air and radiational cooling temperatures will be in the upper 30s along the coastline and near freezing north of the I-10 corridor. Clear skies are expected tonight.

Tomorrow that cold air still holds with highs in the low to mid 50s. Am frost is possible for our inland locations, with frost becoming more likely across the Panhandle Friday night into Saturday morning. Another cold morning is expected New Years Eve Day, but that evening we start to see more southwesterly flow again across the Panhandle which will jump temperatures back into the 60s. New Years Eve Night temperatures in the 40s. So coat weather or sweater weather.

Rain does not return back into that forecast until New Years Evening. Just like light showers expected, with a more active pattern starting Wednesday Evening next week.