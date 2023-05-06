PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — A beautiful start for your weekend as dry air is in control right across our viewing area. Today Temperatures reaching up into the low 80s along the coastline and into the mid 80s in our inland areas, as those Summer like conditions start to take hold.

Tonight forecasted lows are expected to be in the mid 60s with winds coming from the E/SE at around 5 to 10 mph. Dry conditions are expected tonight with some sky being partly cloudy.

Tomorrow much of the same. High temperatures forecasted to be around the same as they were for your Saturday, with a better chance of some Seabreeze pop ups. Right now a 20% of seeing some isolated showers tomorrow.

For the rest of the week that Summer pattern takes control. A chance of some Seabreeze pop ups each day. Temperatures gradually warming. Highs Forecasted to be near 90 or at 90 degrees for our inland areas mid-week next week, and near the mid 80s for the coastline.