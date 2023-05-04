PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMMB-TV) — Dry and nice conditions continue for your Thursday. High temperatures today reaching up into the upper 70s to low 80s all across the Panhandle with humidity values still sitting a little low at the current moment, but will increase as we go into tonight.

Tonight much of the same will be happening. Dry conditions are expected with temperatures cooling down in the upper 50s to low 60s for your lows.

Tomorrow we will start to see some Seabreeze Conditions. Some moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico will start to build into our area. Humidity levels will increase and winds will continue to hold at around 5 to 10 mph.

This weekend will start to see a Summer pattern hold. Dry conditions to start out the morning with some afternoon/evening pop up showers and storms .

The pattern will hold throughout the next 7 days with warming conditions expected next week. Highs will approach the 90s in our coastal areas, as highs will be in the 90s in our inland areas.