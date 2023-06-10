PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Even though Summer has not officially started yet it sure does feel like it. Today temperatures reached up into the upper 80s and low 90s across the area for your daytime highs. The feel like temperatures were about 5 degree warmer up in the mid 90s.

Tonight it will finally cool down as your low temperature’s will be comfortable in the low 70s. Dry conditions are expected later tonight with a chance of a stray shower or storm.

With high dewpoints across the the Panhandle that warm pattern will stay for the next 7 days. Due to some Seabreeze convection shower chances tomorrow for our inland areas will be 50 percent and along the coastline 30 percent. Highs are forecasted to be in the mid 80s along the coastline and low 90s in our inland areas.

Throughout the rest of the week it will be hit or miss for showers. Shower chances stay in the 30 to 40 percent ranges for the Panhandle. Temperatures staying in the mid 80s and low 90s for highs.