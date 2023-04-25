PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — A beautiful start for your Tuesday. Mostly clear conditions out there currently with temperatures still sitting in the low 60s.

For the rest of your Tuesday temperatures will start to warm up. High temperatures today are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Clouds will start to build in the afternoon. With those clouds there is a chance of some stray showers throughout the area.

Wednesday much of the same. Stray shower chances are expected around the afternoon hours and high temperatures staying the same.

Thursday is when we start see more scattered shower activity. Those showers will last most of the day on Thursday. Right now there is a marginal risk from Panama city to Walton County for Thursday. Wind and Hail look like the main concerns at this time.

Friday morning there will be some showers lingering on, with a dry spell expected Friday evening.

This weekend starts out with showers for your Saturday, as that low pressure system moves slowly out Sunday. We can expect some early morning showers Sunday as well, with drying conditions afterwards.