PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A cold front pushing towards the Panhandle Tuesday night will offer up more rain to the area.

Late Tuesday, most of the coverage of storms will be north of I-10. However overnight, towards 3 a.m. Wednesday, there will be an increase in shower and storm chances in the west as a cold front inches east.

From 3 a.m. through commuter hours locals need to be weather aware in case of storms ahead of the cold front, and the squall line of showers and storms associated with the cold front. This next round of rain Wednesday is issued as a slight risk for severity. A level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather outlook scale.

This means heavy downpours, damaging winds, and isolated tornadic activity will still be possible. The active weather will be exiting to the east of our area by the lunch hour, but won’t completely move east of our viewing area until likely 3/4 p.m.

After the cold front moves on, the Panhandle will be left with cool breezy conditions late Wednesday and Thursday.

Noticeably cooler temperatures will be in place through Friday, and then the region warms a bit each day for the weekend ahead.

There may be a few showers to track come Monday, however, that is subject to change in the coming days.