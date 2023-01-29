Panama City, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Showers and storms will continue throughout the Panhandle tonight. With isolated thunderstorms in some locations. The best chance for stronger storms is between 8PM to 12PM. After midnight there is still a chance for some thunderstorms but mainly just spotty showers.

Going into Monday some showers will hang around most of the day. Highs will get into the low to mid 70s across the Panhandle.

For the rest of the week, we will have chances of rain on Tuesday Thursday and Friday. Thursday and Friday looks like are next chance for thunderstorms. It will be warm for most of the week until the start of next weekend.