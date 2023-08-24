PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — A hot a muggy start this morning for your Thursday. More heat is expected, but it will not be as hot as it was yesterday as some interesting things are developing in the tropics.

Today Hot and dry conditions are expected. Highs today reaching into the mid 90s for the coastline and into the upper 90s for our inland areas. Some areas today again could see temperatures in the hundreds. Rain coverage will be slim today. It will be around 10 to 20 percent. Due to dry air dewpoints won’t be as high. Heat index values are expected anywhere from 100 to 105 degrees.

Tonight and Tomorrow will stay dry. Lows tonight will be in the mid 70s for the Panhandle. Mostly clear conditions are expected. Highs tomorrow will be very similar to today in the mid to upper 90s. Could see a stray showers, but mostly clear conditions are expected.

This weekend temperatures will once again be above 100 degrees as the ridge that has controlled most of the forecast this week will not be going anywhere. Highs this weekend could reach close to 105 degrees in our inland locations and around 100 for the coastline. So record breaking temperatures are possible this weekend. Rain showers this weekend could cool things off but coverage is limited.

Next week rain finally returns to the forecast. That upper level ridge will eventually lose its grip on the south and move out which will bring some moisture back into are area. Rain chances start increasing by Monday.

The tropics is starting to look very interesting. Right now the area of interest is just off the coast of the Yucatán Peninsula. The Euro model is showing the potential of a tropical cyclone forming and push towards the Gulf early next week. The GFS shows a cluster of storms. So there is a disagreement with the models right now on the area of Low pressure near the Yucatán Peninsula. Right now the National Hurricane Center has given this a 10 percent chance to form within the next 48 hours and a 40 percent chance over the next 7 days. We also still have Franklin that is just to the north of Haiti. Right now this storm looks like a fish storm but has potential to turn towards are Northeastern states. Otherwise keeping an eye on the tropics as peak Hurricane Season is almost upon us.