PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Saturday turned out to be a very beautiful day and much of the same is expected throughout the evening.

Tonight there is a slight chance of some showers in our most north western counties. North Walton and northwestern Holmes are under a Marginal Risk at this time. Right now most of the shower and storm activity will be staying to the Northwest of our viewing area. That cold front eventually moves into our viewing area later tonight. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 70s with fog rolling in early Sunday morning.

Tomorrow a surface boundary will set up north of the Panhandle. This surface boundary will set up a chance of showers and storms in our inland areas in the evening hours for your Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 80s.

Early in the week that front will stall out and will continue to form showers and storms across the Panhandle throughout Wednesday. Shower chances From Monday to Wednesday between 50 to 70 percent. A high pressure system will eventually move into the area Late Wednesday into Thursday with a dryer and cooler pattern expected. Temperatures to start the week will be in the mid 80s. temperatures to end the week will be closer to the low 80s.