PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — An upper level trough continues on in the Panhandle as isolated showers are expected this coming week.

Tonight dry conditions are expected with the possibility of a stray storm. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s areawide. Rain coverage right at 10 percent.

Tomorrow not much changing in that forecast. Upper level troughing with some unstable air mass will bring some showers in the afternoon and evening. Rain coverage tomorrow will between 20 to 30 percent. Highs tomorrow expected to be in the low 90s, and with moisture in the air heat indexes are expected to be around 100 degrees.

The rest of the week upper level troughing will continue early on in the week keeping isolated rain coverage. Upper level ridging later on in the week should bring a little dryer conditions around Wednesday and Thursday. As we go into the weekend and cold front looks to move through. Cooler conditions look likely after this coming weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The tropics are still active. The main story right now is Hurricane Lee as it is currently a category 2 hurricane, but is expected to reach major hurricane status again tomorrow. Right now it is still to far our to talk impacts on the U.S. What we do know is this storm will eventually make a northward turn. Right now still looks like the states that need to pay attention is our northeastern states. For Florida the only concern is some strong rip currents along the East Coast.