PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — For your Saturday we have seen some cooler conditions across the area. Highs today reaching into the low 80s all across the board. For your evening temperatures will start to drop. Lows tonight are forecasted to be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow looks very similar to today. Highs are forecasted in the low 80s. A low pressure system will continue to build in the Carolinas leaving us with some westerly and northwesterly flow which will bring cooler conditions through Sunday. No rain is expected.

Memorial Day looks to be a little warmer as high temperatures are forecasted to be in the low 80s for the coastline and mid 80s for our inland areas. A high pressure system starts to building in the Gulf of Mexico which will bring some winds out of the southwest. There is a slight chance of showers, but at this time chances are only around 10 percent.

For the rest of week we start to see that Summer pattern take hold again as showers come back into the forecast from Wednesday to Next Saturday. Rain chances right now anywhere between 20 to 40 percent.