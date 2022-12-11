PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Low pressure circling to our west this evening will push chances for showers into the Panhandle.

Overnight the chance for precipitation will range from 20-40%, and rain will vary from very light and misty, to moderate at times.

Temperatures fall towards the upper 50s and lower 60s. Early in the morning, patchy fog will be possible, but a Dense Fog Advisory is not in effect for the region Sunday night and Monday morning.

Scattered shower chances will extend into Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday a cold front moving east across the region will build cloud cover over the region, with rain and storm chances coming in late. Overnight there may be a chance for severe storms, with damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

Shower and storm chances will gradually exit Thursday during the early half of Thursday.

Cold temperatures return on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.