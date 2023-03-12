PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Showers and storms continue across the Panhandle for your Sunday. There have been local storm reports of some damaging winds and quarter size hail. Severe weather is still possible going into your evening hours. This is band of storms approaching south Franklin and south Gulf counties that will bring some heavier showers.

Showers even continue into early tomorrow morning, but finally clearing out in the afternoon for your Monday. With a High pressure taking place to the north it will be wrapping some cooler air from the north into our areas. With highs dropping into the 60s for the beginning of your work week.

Cool and dry conditions continue Tuesday and Wednesday but a warm up starts Thursday with another cold front on Friday.