PANAMA CITT, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — A wet start for Easter weekend, with showers continuing this evening. We will finally start to see some clearing conditions later tonight.

For you Easter Sunday dry and cool weather will be the story. A high pressure from the northeast will start to take control. Winds from the north east will bring temperatures in the low 70s to mid 60s for highs tomorrow. Cant rule out low 60s for some places.

This pattern holds for the next few days. Dry cool and cloudy conditions. Winds start to shift more southerly going into Wednesday.

The next story is the potential for a cut off low for Thursday. Right now models have this system breaking up Thursday with scattered showers and storms. Some places could remain dry. Over the last few weeks we have not seen much rainfall, and we need the rain.

We are finally back into the 80s going into next weekend.