PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Another day with showers and storms being the focus, but that pattern shifts as we go into this week.

Today we saw another round of showers and storms, but mainly in our inland areas. Some of the storms produced some downburst throughout the Panhandle. So if you saw very windy conditions out their today that is why. Highs today reaching into the upper 80s and low 90s across the Panhandle.

Tomorrow that rainy pattern goes away for awhile as a ridge starts to build in the southeast. Shower chances are slim for tomorrow with isolated pop possible. Tomorrow we will start to see a warm up as well. Highs tomorrow are forecast to be in the low 90s.

The rest of the week that ridge holds in place as temperatures quickly rise into the mid 90s in our inland areas and even some areas reaching into the upper 90s. Rain chances remain slim throughout the week until this coming weekend as the ridge weakens and a front moves into our region.