PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — Nice conditions continue for your Sunday evening. As we go into tonight foggy conditions are expected around Midnight. Those foggy conditions last till your later morning hours for your Monday with showers also expected Monday.

Showers will start to roll in around 8 am CST. Most of the showers will be in our northern counties. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in our northern counties. Right now strong winds and isolated flash flooding is possible.

For the rest of the week temperatures rise quickly with our inland areas seeing temperatures almost in the 90s. Record highs for the entire week are in the low 90s, but the forecasted temperatures are in the high 80s and are not expected to break 90.