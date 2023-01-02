PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – In the last few days, the Florida Panhandle has recorded large formations of fog.

For Monday night and Tuesday morning, that pattern will continue. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued Monday afternoon and will expire Tuesday at 9 a.m. In addition to the advisory issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, and Franklin Counties, a Marine Dense Fog Advisory is also stretched across the entire Panhandle shoreline.

For Tuesday morning, commute fog will still be a problem. By the afternoon, isolated to scattered chances for showers and storms will increase across the area.

Our region is under a Slight Risk for severe storms. Risks included are damaging winds, heavy downpours, lightning, and hail. For Tuesday, much of the coastline might not see the bulk of rainfall, and more coverage will be spread north of I-10.

On Wednesday, the cold front will usher out the last of the storms in a squall line, moving through the West End early in the morning, and exiting east of our area by the lunch hour.

After the rain, cool temperatures will linger through the end of the week. The coolest of days is expected to be Friday, potentially staying under 60 degrees for daytime highs. Early morning low temperatures Friday and Saturday could cause frost to form.