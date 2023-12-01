PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Have those umbrellas ready because the rain is on the way.

Yesterday clouds started to move into the Panhandle from an area of low pressure that is currently sitting in the Gulf of Mexico. This is currently bring showers and storms for eastern Louisiana. Later on for your Friday storms will progress through the Panhandle. Timing of these storms is a little bit all over the place, but most agree with storms starting around 6 PM Friday. The severe weather risk for your Friday is at a marginal risk. Concerns are wind and a isolated Tornado. If you don’t have a way to receive warnings I suggest the Storm Track 13 App.

Saturday looks more interesting then Friday. That frontal boundary will stall which will for more storms Saturday. Right now a strong line of storms looks possible between 4 am till noon. Again models are still struggling with the timing and where these storms will end up, but early tomorrow morning an isolated tornado and thunderstorms looks possible. Then into Saturday afternoon we catch a break with more storms returning late Saturday night. Total rainfall amounts through the weekend between 1-3 inches which isolated higher amounts. If you are planning on going to an event this weekend make sure you are staying weather aware.

Besides the severe weather this week temperatures will be warmer in the low to 70s for highs, but will cool off once again when that boundary moves through. Cold air will come behind in and settle in next week. Starting Monday temperatures back in the mid 60s for highs with the 40s returning next week for lows.