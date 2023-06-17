PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Throughout Saturday we have seen showers and storms and a few severe storms but no tornado warnings have happened today.

Tonight showers and storms will start to fade around 10 pm. Tonight rain chances are at 30 percent. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s in our inland areas and low 70s along the coastline.

Father’s Day there will be a chance of showers early in the morning. The timeline for storms and showers tomorrow is between 8 am to 12 pm. If there is any severe weather it will be to the west of Panama City. A slight risk is up from Panama City westward and a marginal risk eastward. Rain chances will be at 30 percent.

The rest of the week looks rather wet. Rain chances will be staying in the 60 to 80 percent range from Monday to Friday. There is a chance of severe weather over the next 7 days. So it is important to stay weather aware. The storm track 13 app is free and will keep updated on the conditions.