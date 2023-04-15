PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — Heavy showers have impacted the area this evening. Those showers started right around 4 pm CDT in Walton county and is currently moving eastward.

Currently showers and storms are starting to impact the eastern part of our viewing area. That line of storms has brought some strong winds across the areas. Seeing multiple reports of winds gusting up to 50 mph. We did see a brief tornado warning is Southern Walton today, but for the most part has been mainly lightning and strong winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is currently active. Currently is issued for Eastern portions of Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf counties, and Liberty and Franklin counties.

Tonight a brief dry spell occurs. This mesoscale system finally moves out and right behind this is a cold front. Right now looking not looking like it has today. Showers in the morning and then drying in the evening.

For the start of the work week a dry pattern starts to build in the Panhandle and holds throughout the week. Temperatures quickly warm up going into mid-week and not really seeing any chance of showers till next weekend.