PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Low pressure to our west and a cold front passing to our north will keep rain chances in the forecast through the next 18 hours.

Building in overnight, a mix of scattered showers and rainfall will move west to east across the Panhandle. Timing at the moment is that the heaviest showers and rain will move into the region between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m., then showers are set to lighten for midday and the afternoon while remaining widespread in nature.

High pressure brings a brief amount of dry air into the region Friday night and throughout much of Saturday. However, overnight Saturday another front will move a large line of rain and storms through the region.

The far west end of the Panhandle could see a few strong to severe storms as the squall moves through, but most of the WMBB viewing area will just note the scattered showers and storms early Sunday morning. At this time the top impacts will be heavy rain, lightning, potentially damaging winds, and isolated tornadic activity.