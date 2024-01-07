PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Severe weather is expected to impact the Panhandle Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

Monday starting off cloudy with winds out of the east at 15 to 20 mph with stronger winds along the coastline. Then into Monday afternoon showers start to move into the Panhandle. The forgotten coastline looks to see the start of the showers. But moderate rain is expected until the evening hours. A storm or two is possible mainly along the coastline, but with weak instability inland locations will see mostly rain in the evening hours.

Note on Tornado Outlook this is the probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a point. Green is 2-4 percent, brown is 5-9 to percent and yellow is 10-14 percent.

A brief break of showers expected between 8 PM to 3 AM. Then later on into Monday night Through Tuesday morning a squall line will start to move through the Panhandle starting around 3am to 4am towards Santa Rosa and Escambia counties. With that warm front moving through dewpoints are expected to rise which will help destabilize the air. That squall line will continue to work through the Panhandle. Right now For Walton county its like you will be impacted by 6 to 8 am CDT Tuesday morning. Washington, Holmes and Bay counties between 8 to 10 am CDT and Jackson, Liberty, Gulf, and Franklin counties between 10 am to 1 PM. With the squall line winds up to 70 mph, hail and tornadoes are likely. Rainfall Amounts at this time are expected to be between 1-3 inches with isolated amounts of 4 inches.

Along with the winds wave heights will be up to 9 to 10 ft with even higher waves out in the Gulf at 11-16 ft. With the additional rain coastal flooding looks become an issue.

Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening some lingering showers behind a cold front will be around but all the severe weather will be out of here by Tuesday evening.