PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — The region can expect little in the way of surprises weather-wise this week.

A few northern disturbances will increase rain chances on select days, specifically Wednesday and Friday. However, neither of those days will be washed out by rain, and activity will remain scattered.

Monday morning coastal areas can anticipate possibilities of a few morning showers and storms and then rain chances head inland for the remainder of the day.

A swift southwesterly wid returning to the Panhandle could create high rip current risks on a few beaches, so be sure to check the flag system.

Temperatures stay seasonal for the start of the week, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Hotter days are possible by the end of the week though as an upper-level ridge builds across the eastern United States.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday of next weekend are expected to raise into the mid 90 degree range.