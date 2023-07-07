PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Showers and storms once again came through the Panhandle this afternoon and evening. Some storms produce wind gust up to 40 mph. Much similar to what we have seen this week. Highs today reaching into the upper 80s and low 90s along the coastline and low 90s in our inland areas.

Tonight those showers and storms start to fizzle out early on tonight. Shower chances around 20 percent. Lows tonight will be in mid 70s in our inland locations and upper 70s out at the coast.

Tomorrow the same pattern is expected. Showers and storms starting around 1 to 2 pm right along Interstate 10. Rain chances tomorrow are about 40 percent along the coastline and 60 percent in our inland areas. Highs tomorrow around 90 for the coast and low 90s more inland.

Next week Sunday will be very similar to today and tomorrow, but as we go into Monday showers and storms are around all day. Rain fall totals for the next 7 days between 2-4 inches. Flashing flooding is a concern going into next week. Otherwise rain stays in the forecast with a chance of dryer conditions by the end next week.