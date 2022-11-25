PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A cut-off low will push east over the next few days, bringing wet weather to the Panhandle for Saturday night.

Mostly cloudy weather and a few scattered showers will be possible throughout Saturday. Saturday night around 6-8 p.m. a stronger line of showers, rain, and thunderstorms will push east from the west end of the Panhandle.

Impacts are expected to remain low, but isolated gusts could be damaging and heavy rains may cause flooding in spots. With storms that do become severe, isolated tornadic activity is possible.

The squall line exits the region early Sunday morning, with 80-90% of the region experiencing rain. Dry conditions re-enter the area Sunday mid-day.