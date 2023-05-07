PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Much of the same pattern for today. Dry for the majority of your Sunday, with some iso showers this evening.

Tonight there is a chance of showers early. Again it will be some pop ups. Right now there is about a 20% chance of rain. Going into late tonight we will see some partly cloudy condition, but dry.

Tomorrow very similar too today. Dry start and then a chance of some iso Seabreeze showers later in the evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s for the coastline and mid 80s for our inland areas.

The rest of the week that same pattern holds. Right now Tuesday looks like the best chance of showers. Temperatures will continue to warm as that ridge will hold in the southeast. Our inland areas could see temperatures in 90s around mid-week.