PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – A stubborn shortwave will keep mid-level moisture intact through the beginning of the week.

For Monday night, cloudy skies will continue, with an isolated possibility of showers. Low temperatures stay on the warmer side, 47° inland, and 52° coastal.

On Tuesday, the mix of clouds and sun is set to stick around, while temperature continues a slight upward climb, most neighborhood highs will shake out in the lower 70s.

Tuesday night there is evidence to suggest some light shower activity could work its way into our region towards the later hours of the day. Most places won’t see showers at all. A greater risk for precipitation will remain along the coastline.

Brighter conditions will lighten the forecast for Wednesday and the majority of Thursday, with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

For Thursday night, it’s possible the western side of the Panhandle could start feeling some showers move in, ahead of the low-pressure system situated in central Texas. The majority of Thanksgiving conditions should be nice enough to throw the football around outside.

However, precipitation chances on Black Friday will increase. At the moment global weather models are in disagreement with just how widespread showers and rain will be throughout Friday. The American model leans drier and more isolated, while the European model leans wetter with more widespread rains.

Regardless of the coverage of rain, the region is not expected to experience much in the way of severe weather. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.

As models update tonight, there is a greater likelihood that rain chances last into Saturday as well.